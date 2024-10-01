Enchanting storytelling for grown-ups returns to Derbyshire town
Storytelling for grown-ups return to Matlock this autumn with the first session focusing on Morgan Le Fay, the enchantress from the legend of King Arthur.
Renowned storyteller Xanthe Gresham will share the tales of a powerful figure who reigned supreme as the fiendish counter Queen to King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table after arriving in a boat strewn with healing herbs.
Xanthe will tell the tales of Morgan Le Fay at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on October 4. Soup, cakes, teas and coffee will be available to buy (cash only). Audience members are welcome to bring a bottle.
Tickets cost £8, available at https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1392123
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.