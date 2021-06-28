Dream ticket to Shakespeare comedy in outdoor theatre show at Darley Dale

A MIdsummer Night’s Dream is the story of order and disorder, reality and appearances and love and marriage, revolving around a troupe of actors in an enchanted forest.

Perfectly scripted for the outdoor stage and suitable for viewers aged seven years upwards, this production will be unlike any version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that you’ve seen before.

The show will be performed outdoors at the Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale, on Tuesday, August 3, at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Midsummer Night's Dream, performed by Heartbreak Productions.

Adults ticket £15, child ticket £10, family ticket £45. Go to www.whitworthcentre.org