Double delight for Derbyshire fans of comedian Stevie Gray

Comedian Stevie Gray will perform in Wessington and Derby on March 4, 2022.

He will be spreading the laughter at the Horse & Jockey, Wessington, and at The Maypole, Derby, on March 4, 2022.

Stevie’s act in which he fuses jokes, music, news stories and audience participation has taken him all over the world to comedy clubs, theatres and music festivals. He has written and performed for the BBC, ITV, FHM and Sky Sports.

Fellow mirth-makers Justin Panks and Howard Walker and MC Nick Clarke will also be raising laughs at Stevie Gray’s Flat Cap Comedy night in Wessington.

Acts at The Maypole, presented by Derby Comedy Writers’ Club, where Stevie will headline, will include The Edi Johnston Bit whose speciality is ukelele rap musical comedy, trans woman folk comedian Eppie Brilliant and musical comedian Cosmic Kat.

Tickets cost £10 for Wessington Comedy Night. To book a table, go to www.horseandjockeywessington.co.uk