Derbyshire theatre group retursn to stage with fun-filled family panto Little Red Riding Hood

Bradwell Centenary Players present Little Red Riding Hood at the village memorial hall from February 23 to 26, 2022.

After a Covid enforced absence in 2021, the players return to the stage of Bradwell Memorial Hall from February 23 to 26.

Their colourful version of a much-loved fairy tale includes a scary wolf, three little pigs, Jack and Jill and, of course, Little Red Riding Hood.

Performances start at 7.30pm each evening with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, February 26, at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woodland helpers will be serving drinks, ice creams, teas, coffees and treats before each performance and during the interval.

Tickets are currently on sale online at a price of £8 for adults and £5 for children (plus booking fee charged by the website), and can be found at

Bradwell Centenary Players have been going for many years. Past productions include Dick Whittington, Bradda Knights, Jack and the Beanstalk, Mother Goose, Cinderella, Aladdin, Hickory Dickory Dock and Puss in Boots.

The players are always looking for fresh faces to join the ‘old’ ones both on and off stage. This friendly community group meets for practices, social events and activities. For further information email: [email protected]

A message from Phil Bramley, editor