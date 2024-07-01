Maggie Ford and Lewis Hancock in A Slight Ache which will be presented at various venues around Derbyshire.

A well-respected Derbyshire based actor is making her stage comeback at the grand age of 84.

Maggie Ford, who lives in Youlgrave, is returning to a role she played half a century ago in Harold Pinter’s thought-provoking dark comedy A Slight Ache.

She is among a team of seasoned Derbyshire artists bringing this funny, disturbing, and powerful play to the stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Slight Ache delves into the intricacies of an older couple’s marriage and how the lives of Edward and Flora are disrupted by the enigmatic presence of the Matchseller. As the Matchseller enters their home, it sets off a chain of events that unravel the fabric of their relationship.

Maggie initially performed in A Slight Ache when she was in her early thirties. She said: “I was intrigued by the play when I first performed Flora but I lacked the political understanding to grasp its depth. Harold Pinter was ahead of his time with this piece.”

Her successful and diverse career includes training at RADA and performances in renowned productions such as Joan Littlewood’s production of Oh What a Lovely War!, an experience that broadened her political awareness. She also played Mary Shelley for the BBC and was a member of the National Theatre for two years.

A Slight Ache gives Maggie her first acting role for 35 years. She performs alongside Lewis Hancock, who is cast as Edward and David Frederickson who plays The Matchseller in the production which is directed by Ava Hunt. The play will be presented by the award-winning Ava Hunt Theatre, a company based in rural Derbyshire.

The play will tour to the following venues: July 5, 12 and 18 – Buxton Community School; July 6 – Derby Theatre; July 11 – Youlgrave Village Hall (sold out); July 13 – Wirksworth Town Hall; July 20 – Tansley Village Hall; July 26 – Medway Centre, Bakewell. Tickets are available from some of the venues or online at www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For further information on bookings go to https://avahunt.co.uk/productions/a-slight-ache/