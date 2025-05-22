Cushty! The Trotters return in Only Fools and Horses The Musical touring to Sheffield

Comedy giant Paul Whitehouse is reprising his West End starring role as the lovable Grandad in a tour of the smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

More than 60 unforgettable television adventures of Del and Rodney have been blended into one perfect night out in this show written by Paul Whitehouse in collaboration with Jim Sullivan, son of Only Fools’ creator John. Jim said: “The story of the Trotters of Peckham spanned over two decades and included births, deaths and marriages. Our job was to boil that down into a single two hour story... with songs! Obviously we couldn’t include everything, and while we have tried to remain faithful to the original scripts, we’ve also used a bit of creative licence with the timeline. Ultimately, we are not trying to reinvent the series but rather to pay homage to it. What we’ve ended up with is (hopefully) something that captures and celebrates the heart and spirit of what the series was all about.” Take a trip back in time to 1989 and traditional working-class life in London where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of the capital city is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date. Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally come to get his piles sorted. Musical contributions from Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before and an array of new songs are packed into this knees-up of a show. Paul Whitehouse, who worked with the Cockney duo on songs for the musical, said: “I’d never met Chas before, but weirdly I got on really well with him. Because of his work he was one of those blokes you felt you’d known for ages. I knew he was a fan of my stuff and we both had fishing in common, and, along with Dave Peacock, we were both from the same area, so we had a strong connection.”