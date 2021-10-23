Janine Duvitski will play the Fairy in Sleeping Beauty at Sheffield Lyceum from December 3, 2021 to January 3, 2022.

The Benidorm star replaces former Coronation Street star and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Catherine Tyldesley who has chosen not to do panto this time due to “personal reasons”. A spokesman for Sheffield Theatres said: “Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Pantomimes fully support her in this decision.”

The cast of Sleeping Beauty will include Damian Williams in the role of the dame, actor, presenter and comic Ben Thornton, who appeared in Cinderella at the Lyceum in 2019 and Lucas Rush, who has toured the UK in Rock of Ages and American Idiot and featured in Damian’s Pop-up Panto! which was streamed live from Sheffield Crucible last year.