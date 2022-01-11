Clinton Baptiste and nemesis Ramon Tamine square up for battle of the psychics in Sheffield

Clinton Baptiste and Ramone Tamine at Sheffield City Hall Memorial Hall on November 10, 2022.

The coiffured titans, who feature in the popular Clinton Baptiste’s Paranormal Podcast, will be on stage at Sheffield City Hall’s Memorial Hall on November 10, 2022.

Both claim to be a truly mystical seer. One claims the other isn’t.

Find out who rightfully deserves the honour of Britain’s Greatest Paranormalist in this show which is suitable for 14+ years.

Book your tickets, priced £30.10 each, online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or in person at the box office in Barker’s Pool, Sheffield, open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.