Boy on the Roof will be presented by Vamos Theatre at the Winding Wheel Theatre on February 14, 2025 (photo: Graeme Braidwood Photography)

An award-winning production focusing on an unlikely friendship between a teenager with ADHD and his elderly neighbour is touring to Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worried mum Rosie Baxter wishes her son wasn’t such a troublemaker. Liam Baxter can’t switch off, can’t sit still, he’s disruptive at school and chaotic at home. As for Liam, he just wishes someone understood him. Three doors down, 91-year-old Albert keeps himself to himself, knows what he likes and likes what he knows. But Albert misses his wife and just wishes someone, somewhere would have time for him.

When Liam and Albert’s paths cross, no one can fathom what they have in common. But the boy and the man share more than they know, and what slowly grows is a friendship that both of them need, even if the rest of the world can’t see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the story of Boy on the Roof, a powerful production presented by three actors in masks with no spoken word. An original soundtrack and film projection contribute to the show which will be staged at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on February 14, 2025.

Boy on the Roof will be of particular interest to students of performing arts, charities and support groups. The show is accessible to deaf and hard of hearing audiences without BSL interpretation and people who may need a more accepting auditorium environment.

Drug references are included in the show which is aimed at 12+ years.

Winner of the Offcomm (Offies Commendation Award 2024, Boy on the Roof was premiered last year. Suzanne Hawkes of British Theatre Guide wrote: “Touching, funny, poignant, clever, insightful and technically flawless— this is a must-see show for anyone who enjoys theatre at its best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vamos Theatre created the show after gathering people’s experiences of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), loneliness, ageing, hearing loss and connection.

Formed in 2006, Vamos Theatre is the UK’s leading full mask theatre company delivering funny and fearless presentations. Each of its productions is wordless and renowned for its visual inventiveness, original soundtrack, wit and innovation as the company explores themes in a way that creates a strong emotional resonance for audiences.

TIckets cost £21.20 for Boy on the Roof, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.