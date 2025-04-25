Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chatsworth will celebrate novelist Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary with live theatre performances, expert talks and a summer ball.

It’s 20 years since Chatsworth House was immortalised on screen, doubling for Pemberley in Joe Wright’s film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The film starred Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennett has a memorable scene of her walking through Chatsworth’s Sculpture Gallery.

A three-day celebration of Jane Austen will run from June 13 to 15 offering a range of activities each day, including dressing-up opportunities and workshops.

Events throughout the three-day celebration include a Regency Afternoon Tea served in the Old Duke’s Glasshouse. Featuring delicious treats from warm fruits scones served with Chatsworth recipe jam and Bakewell macarons, to Derbyshire ham and mustard mayonnaise sandwiches, all of which use locally sourced ingredients from the Chatsworth estate and beyond.

Dress up Regency style during Chatsworth's celebration to mark the 250th anniversary of Pride and Prejudice author Jane Austen.

Themed embroidery workshops, led by Derbyshire based artist Abigail Rose Creative, will be held each day from10.30am to 12.30pm in The Old Potting Shed in the garden. Participants will have the opportunity to learn specialist needlecraft skills from the Regency era.

Derbyshire based theatre group, The Chatsworth Players, will stage pop-up performances of scenes from Austen novels throughout the three days. Pianist Lisa Timbs will play music from the period to entertain visitors to the house and garden.

The Natural Theatre Company will be performing a comedic promenade performance of Austen: Lost & Found in the garden on the Saturday and Sunday, The troupe will invite the audience to immerse themselves in the ‘lost’ Jane Austen novel.

Best gowns and breeches will be the dress code on an evening of elegance, etiquette and romance. Chatsworth will host its Summer Pride & Prejudice Ball on June 14 when guests will have drinks and canapes in the Painted Hall followed by a three-course dinner and traditional dancing in the Carriage House at the Stables.

A summer ball with three-course dinner will be held at Chatsworth on June 14. Tickets £180 per person.

Celebrations will continue well into the summer, with a musical retelling of Jane Austen's first published story, Sense and Sensibility, performed live in the Rose Garden on Saturday, August 16, by Ledwell Productions and featuring international singer-actors from the UK premiere cast.

Emma Flack, head of visitor experience at Chatsworth, said: "Jane Austen is a much-loved novelist across the country, and especially at Chatsworth given her ties to the house, so we’re hugely excited to be holding her 250th anniversary celebrations here this summer.

“The events are a wonderful addition to our 2025 calendar, and we can’t wait for visitors to immerse themselves in the Regency period, whether sampling afternoon tea, trying on dresses of the period or relaxing in the Rose Garden as they enjoy a musical adaptation of their favourite film.”

Jane Austen visited Chatsworth House in 1811 while staying nearby in Bakewell and revising the manuscript of Pride and Prejudice. During her visit, Austen referenced going to see a “great house” in a letter to her sister Cassandra dated 24 May 1811, with the description of Pemberley in the novel closely matching Chatsworth’s setting.

To find out more about the events on offer and to book tickets, visit www.chatsworth.org/austen