News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
7 minutes ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
53 minutes ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
23 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'

Boxing champions Frank Bruno, Rcky Hatton, Nigel Benn and Hoe Calzaghe unite for unfiltered live interview in Sheffield

Boxing champions Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn and Joe Calzaghe will be on stage in Sheffield together sharing stories of their careers.

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
Night Of Champions live interview with Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn and Joe Calzaghe at Sheffield City Hall on May 21, 2023.
Night Of Champions live interview with Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn and Joe Calzaghe at Sheffield City Hall on May 21, 2023.
Night Of Champions live interview with Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn and Joe Calzaghe at Sheffield City Hall on May 21, 2023.

This exclusive show at Sheffield CIty Hall on May 21, 2023, will take the form of a live, unscripted interview with no filters.

This once in a lifetime event promises to be a party atmosphere throughout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Options to have a photograph with the champions (£51) or a signed boxing glove by all four legends and photo (£202.55) are available when buying your tickets.

Tickets for Night Of Champions are priced at £52.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Frank BrunoRicky HattonSheffield