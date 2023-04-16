Niki Colwell Evans stars in Blood Brothers at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from April 25 to 29, 2023 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from July 11 to 15, 2023.

Niki Colwell Evans, who reached the semi-final of The X Factor in 2016, stars as the hard-up mum forced to give up one of her twin sons at birth in order to give him a better life. The boys grow up on opposite side of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

Bill Kenwright’s production of Willy Russell’s musical will be staged at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from April 25 to 29 and at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 11 to 15, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe, Easy Terms and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Blood Brothers was first performed in London in 1983 and won Lawrence Olivier Awards for best new musical with Barbara Dickson scooping the honour for best actress in a musical. Kiki Dee claimed a Lawrence Olivier Award for best actress in 1998 when she performed in Blood Brothers. Melanie Chisholm, the first Spice Girl to appear in a West End musical, won best actress in the Lawrence Olivier Awards in 2010 for her performance in Blood Brothers.

On Broadway the musical picked up six Tony awards in 1993 including best direction of a musical for Bill Kenwright and Bob Tomson, best leading actor and actress awards for Con O’Neil and Stephanie Lawrence and best musical.

Bill Kenwright’s production of Blood Brothers surpassed 10,000 performances in the West End, one of only three musicals to achieve that feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad