Arts fair returns to Chesterfield after two-year enforced break

See paintings, photography and glassware at Spital Arts Spectacular Fair (generic photo: Pixabay)

Spital Arts Spectacular Fair on June 17 and 18 will showcase the work of photographers, artists, glass-makers and a wood-turner.

There will be poems and photographs from a project related to the River Rother which runs through Spital.

Craft stalls and cakes will add to the attractions.

Admission is free to the arts fair which will be held at St Leonard’s Church, Spital. The fair will be open from 2pm until 7pm on the Friday and 10am to 4pm on the Saturday.