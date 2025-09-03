Staveley community fundraising evening to celebrate local singer-songwriter’s life and music

A special community fundraising event is due to be held on Saturday, 20 September 2025 from 6.30pm at the Speedwell Rooms, Staveley in memory of local singer-songwriter Kara Jane Spencer.

Kara Jane’s wish was to raise £100,000 for The ME Association to support research into the condition, and proceeds raised from the event along with sales of her two albums will be donated to the charity.

Hosted by the Spencer family, the event will be a fundraising evening to celebrate the life and music of Kara Jane. The line-up includes Derbyshire-based women’s choir, Local Vocals, who will be performing a beautiful set of songs including a song from Kara’s first album. Additionally, Emily Louise, Kara Jane’s sister will be performing vocals from both the debut album ‘It’s Still M.E’ and the posthumous album ‘In Limbo’ which was released last month on Severe ME Day.

Tickets are just £20 including food, and are available online ( https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/karajanesingscom/kara-jane-fundraiser). There will also be a raffle and an auction of Kara Jane’s paintings, along with an opportunity to purchase Kara Jane’s albums and merchandise which features her inspiring artwork.

Kara Jane, who grew up in Shirebrook and went to school in the local area, was just 16 years old when she was diagnosed with ME/CFS, a debilitating condition that left her bedbound for 7 years requiring nursing care. Kara Jane sadly passed away from severe ME/CFS aged 32 in 2023.

Kara Jane’s dream was to have a singing career, and she recorded many incredible songs from her bed, one of which topped the UK Amazon chart at number one ahead of Taylor Swift and the Killers.

David Spencer, Kara Jane’s Father, said, “We are really looking forward to bringing people from the local community, and beyond, together to celebrate the life and music of Kara Jane. Kara Jane had a passion and love for music and hosting a charity music event is a fitting tribute. Her dream was to raise £100,000 to support The ME Association in its aim to establish a post-mortem research facility for those who die with or from ME/CFS – and we are committed to help achieving this goal on her behalf. Get ready for an evening of great music and celebration!”

“It is wonderful that the Spencer family are hosting a special fundraising evening to honour the life of Kara Jane and her music legacy which has touched so many lives. The ME Association would like to express our gratitude and wish them the very best for the event. We are extremely grateful to Kara Jane’s family who continue to support our charity and generate funds for vital medical research into ME/CFS. Don’t miss out on tickets, book them today - it’s set to be a fantastic evening!” said Martine Ainsworth-Wells, trustee and campaigns director at The ME Association.

ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis), also known as CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome), is a multisystem disease. Symptoms include profound fatigue, sleep disturbance, post-exertional malaise, cognitive difficulties and a range of other symptoms like pain, headaches, nausea and intolerance to lights and noise. People living with very severe ME/CFS will be housebound or bedbound and require assistance with all aspects of daily living.

Tickets for the event are available online https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/karajanesingscom/kara-jane-fundraiser for Saturday 20 September 2025, 6.30 pm at the Speedwell Rooms, Cemetery Lodge, Inkersall Road, Staveley, S43 3JL

For further information visit www.karajanesings.com or follow us on social media:

