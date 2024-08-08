Open week at Buxton's stunning retirement living development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This August, McCarthy Stone is throwing open its doors to local retirees to show how its Retirement Living Plus development in Buxton can help them live happier, healthier lives.

Taking place between Tuesday 20th August and Saturday 24th August from 11am till 4pm at Devonshire Place on Station Road, the Open Week will provide a glimpse of the stylish accommodation and vibrant lifestyle on offer.

Throughout the week, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to answer any questions, from purchase options to apartment plans, and to share details of its exclusive ‘Move for Free’ offer. Designed to make moving easier, the offer covers the cost of stamp duty and estate agent, removals, and legal fees for those who reserve a retirement property with McCarthy Stone before 30th August*.

Appointments are not necessary during the Open Week, but if you would like to request a specific time, please call 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming locals from across Buxton to show them how McCarthy Stone can help them get more from their retirement. As with all our developments, Devonshire Place offers the best of both worlds – modern and spacious independent living combined with peace of mind and a community of like-minded individuals.

“We really recommend that homebuyers use our Open Week to ask any questions they have about retirement living and to see for themselves our elegant properties and superb facilities designed with easy living in mind. Devonshire Place is quickly proving to be a popular development and now with our Move for Free offer, we’re expecting to see even more demand.”

Pairing low-maintenance independent living with a selection of superb communal spaces, Devonshire Place exclusively caters for the over 70s with 70 luxury one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. A well-appointed lounge, chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily, and beautiful landscape gardens provide plenty of opportunity for socialising and relaxation, while a hotel-style guest suite comes in handy when loved ones come to stay overnight.

For peace of mind, an Estate Management Team is on-site around the clock to provide tailored domestic support and personal care to suit individual needs, granting retirees the independence they desire while ensuring support is readily available. All properties are fitted with state-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system, for additional reassurance.

A range of purchase options are available at Devonshire Place, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £127,500 and two-bedroom properties available from £150,000**.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living Plus at Devonshire Place, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/devonshire-place

*Terms and conditions apply, find out more here: www.mccarthystone.co.uk/events-and-offers

**Shared ownership prices are subject to availability. For terms and conditions, click here: www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/what-we-offer/occupancy-options/shared-ownership.