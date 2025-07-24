Bat Out of Hell - The Musical rocks up on big screens in Tideswell, Derby, Mansfield and Sheffield for the very first time
For the very first time, Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic rock musical blazes onto the big screen – and you will be able to see it in Tideswell, Derby, Mansfield and Sheffield this autumn.
Experience the adrenaline, the passion, and the power of one of rock’s most legendary stories—as it makes its global cinematic debut. Whether you’re a lifelong theatre fan or a devoted Meat Loaf enthusiast, this exclusive event will reignite your love for rock like never before.
Following a triumphant UK tour this summer, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical now roars into cinemas featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits—I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer for Love, and, of course, the iconic Bat Out of Hell.
Step into the dystopian city of Obsidian, where a rebellious gang called The Lost can never grow old. At the heart of this rock opera is a fiery romance between their leader, Strat, and Raven, the sheltered daughter of the city's tyrannical ruler, Falco—a love story as defiant as the music itself.
Expect a full-throttle experience with a live eight-piece rock band, stunning multi-level staging, and dazzling new production elements that transport you from Raven’s bedroom to the rebellious underground world of The Lost. The cast is headed by Glenn Adamson as Strat and Katie Tonkinson as Raven.
Bat Out of Hell: The Musical (2025) will be screened at the Odeon Derby and Odeon Mansfield, on October 30 at 7.15pm and on November 2 at 2pm; at Showcase Derby Cinema de Lux on October 30 at 7pm and on November 2 at 2pm; in Sheffield at the Vue Cinemas, Meadowhall on October 30 at 7pm and November 2 at 2.30pm, at Light Cinema on October 30 at 7pm, at the Odeon Sheffield on October 30 at 7.15pm; at the George Hotel, Tideswell on November 4 at 7.15pm.
For screenings and tickets: visit www.cinemalive.com/movie/bat-out-of-hell-the-musical
