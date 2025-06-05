Clarkson’s Farm star Harriet Cowan is joining popular Derbyshire farm shop Croots this weekend to help mark Open Farm Sunday.

Harriet stepped in as temporary cover for manager Kaleb Cooper in series four of the TV show which follows Jeremy Clarkson’s efforts to run his Diddly Squat farm.

Born and bred in Derbyshire, she’ll be visiting Croots Farm Shop near Duffield as part of Open Farm Sunday on 8th June.

Croots Farm Shop, based at Farnah House Farm, has been celebrating Open Farm Sunday for many years. The national event is organised by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) and is the chance for members of the public to find out more about life on the farm.

It’s a free event and includes demonstrations, talks, tractor and trailer rides, nature walks, machinery displays and the chance to meet farm animals up close.

Kay Croot, who grew up on Farnah House Farm and runs the farm shop, said: “We’re thrilled that Harriet can join us on Sunday. She has been a big hit on the TV show and we’re hoping that she will be able to share some of her insights into growing up and working on a farm, how she juggles her job as a nurse with working on a farm, and what it was like working on Clarkson’s Farm.

“Open Farm Sunday is a great opportunity for members of the public to learn more about where their food comes from and for us, as farmers, to share details about what life is like living and working on a farm. We’re looking forward to welcoming families through our gates.”

There will be talks and demonstrations about how to look after sheep, together with a sheep shearing demonstration; the chance to find out more about the Shire horses that live in the fields around Croots Farm Shop; plus a demonstration from a farrier.

Croots Farm Shop owner Kay Croot with a lamb

The event also includes guided nature walks to discover about the sustainability initiatives at Farnah House Farm, plus butchery demonstrations, static farm machinery displays, the chance to see bees in an observation hive, and an animal petting farm.

Some of the farm shop suppliers will be running tastings, and there will be a BBQ selling homemade burgers and sausages from Croots. With entertainment including competitions and games, there is something for all the family.

Harriet, 24, who has been farming her whole life, growing up on her family livestock farm in Derbyshire, which was her grandad’s and is now her dad’s, will be doing a Q & A at 1.30pm.

A full-time nurse, who also farms, she lives with her partner James, who is also a third-generation farmer.

The Open Farm Sunday event at Croots Farm Shop runs from 11am until 3.30pm on Sunday 8th June and the farm shop and café will be open from 9.30am until 4pm, with last orders in the café at 3pm. The play area will be open as usual and dogs on leads are welcome around the farm and on the decking.

For more information visit the events page of www.croots.co.uk