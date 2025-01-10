Adoption Focus celebrates Big Adoption Day 2025

Adoption Focus and other agencies are promoting adoption via Big Adoption Day

This January, Midlands-based adoption agency Adoption Focus will be joining with other Voluntary Adoption Agencies (VAAs) from across the country in an annual campaign to promote adoption and reach out to potential adopters.

Big Adoption Day 2025 will be taking place on Wednesday 15th January and will highlight the benefits of adopting through an agency like Adoption Focus at a time when more than 2500 children in England are waiting to be adopted.

Adoption Focus is an independent, not-for-profit organisation, offering a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds and enhanced adoption support which is highly praised by regulator Ofsted.

Adoption Focus CEO Anna Sharkey said:

“We’re supporting Big Adoption Day to reach out to potential adopters and help promote the importance of the VAA sector in meeting the needs of children in the care system. More approved adopters are needed urgently. We have extensive experience of providing loving, secure, well-supported families who can make a huge difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable children in society. We’d love to hear from anyone interested in starting their adoption journey.”

Adoption Focus is hosting an event on Big Adoption Day itself, Wednesday 15th January at 6pm. Potential adopters can find out more about the process, the support on offer and raise any questions with their friendly, experienced team. You can book your free place on the events page of their newly updated website, and also browse their other upcoming events, which include both virtual and in-person sessions.