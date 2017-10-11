X factor Live Tour tickets go on sale this week

You watch them compete week after week for your vote, and you can now see the X Factor finalists perform their biggest hits here in Sheffield when the Live Tour visits Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena.

For the first time ever, the audience will choose their own winner.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 13, at 10am for the live tour which visits Sheffield on Friday, March 2, next year.

The X Factor digital host, Becca Dudley, will present the show and at the end of it, the audience will choose the winner.

Three million people have seen The X Factor Live Tour since it began 13 years ago - so don’t miss out!

Tickets are priced at £22.40, £40.88 and £61.60 (including booking fee) and are available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk, by phone on 0114 256 56 or in person from the arena box office.