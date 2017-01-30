Wrestling is squaring up to cancer in Sheffield

Wrestling will be taking down cancer Sheffield next month.

On March 26, Phoenix Events is staging two professional wrestling shows on at Crookes Social Club in Sheffield where every penny raised will be donated to local cancer charity, Cavendish Cancer Care.

The show will be in memory of former Sheffield man and professional wrestler Kris Travis who unfortunately passed away last year after battling stomach cancer.

Before he passed, Kris did all he could to raise money for the cause, even becoming a patron for Cavendish Cancer Care.

The Sheffield shows will play host to the first ever Shooting Star Invitational Trophy Tournament - named after Kris Travis who’s nickname was The Shooting Star and will play host to some of the best wrestlers in the UK today, including WWE UK stars Tyson T-Bone and Joseph Conners, as well as ITV world of Sport star Rampage Brown, amongst others.

The afternoon show starts at 3pm (doors open 2.30pm), while the evening show is at 6.30pm (doors open 6pm).

Tickets are £10 (children £8, family £26) on the door or £8 (children £6, family £22) in advance at http://www.ringsideworld.co.uk/events.php?id=1141

There is a free entry to the afternoon show if you purchase a ticket for the evening show.