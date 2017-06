Join Derbyshire Wildlife Trust on a guided wildflower walk to see the Wye Valley in its full glory with colourful blooms and sweet scents.

A midsummer wildlife wander will set off from Miller’s Dale car park on June 28 at 7pm. The cost is £3 per person.

With the departure of the quarrymen, nature has taken back control of the quarry at Miller’s Dale. The area is now inhabited by many unusual plants and animals.

To book, call 01773 881188.