More than 100 cyclists are expected to descend on Bradwell for a day of hard cycling around quiet roads on June 25.

The Bradwell Hill Billy route has seven hills, 2300 metres of ascent and is regarde4d as one of the Peak District’s most challenging cycle sportives.

Cakes have been cooked by parents of the village pre-school for competitors to enjoy.

For more details, visit www.bradwellhillbilly.co.uk