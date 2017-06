Hailed as the top tribute band in the country, Ohasis meticulously re-create the visuals, music and atmosphere of a real Oasis performance.

The band have heavily invested in the same guitars, basses and drums used live by their role models which all helps to create that Oasis wall-of-sound.

Find out how they match up to the real deal when Ohasis play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on June 24.

Admission £10. To book, contact www.rawpromo.co.uk