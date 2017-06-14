VIDEO: Step into Bakewell for International Day of Dance

More than 20 groups will be displaying dance styles from around the world at six outdoor venues in Bakewell International Day of Dance.

On Saturday, June 24, the streets and parks will be buzzing with everything from flamenco to bellydancing, morris dancing to swing.

There will be dances from Angola, South Africa and Broadways musicals.

Many of the old favourite groups will be returning, incluuding Romana de Jilo, Bellydance Flames and Poynton Jemmers Morris dancers.

Groups new to Bakewell this year include the Clare Dobson School of Dance and the Chesterfield Caledonian Society.

There are performers of all ages, from Bakewell Infants School and Highfield students, to the mature ladies of Growing Old (Dis)gracefully.

There will be opportunities to join in and learn a few basics of the individual dances or you can just relax and enjoy the performances – and it’s all free! Don’t be put off if it rains as there will be an alternative wet weather programme in the town hall from 11am.

There is also a chance to learn some steps in the workshops that run throughout the day, which will cost £3 for an hour-long session. This year you can learn the basics of French dancing plus other styles.

The whole day will be rounded off in fine style with a ceilidh at Bakewell Town Hall with The Down Trodden String Band providing the music from 7.30pm to 11pm. Tickets £8. Proceeds will go to a Rwanda charity based in Bakewell, The Gobokan Trust.

For more information about the day or tickets for the ceilidh ring Jude on 01629 815469 or Di on 01629 812104 or visit www.bakewelldayofdance.co.uk