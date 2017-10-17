VIDEO: Skindred to rock Chesterfield at Halloween party

Download rock monsters Skindred crash land their spooked-out helicopter for a night of the living dred Halloween party.

They will be taking over The Avenue in Chesterfield on October 28. Acknowledged as an of the most enthralling live bands on the planet, Skindred have been a force for musical invention and remorseless positivity since emerging from the ashes of frontman Benji Webbe’s former band Dub War in 1998. Metal riffs colliding with hip hop and reggae grooves and cutting edge electronics make Skindred the thinking man’s party band. Their singles Under Attack and Volume, hewn from their sixth studio album Volume, propel Benji Webbe, bassist Dan Pugsley, guitarist Mikey Demus, drummer Arya Goggin and new boy Dan Sturgess to an even bigger global audience.

Tickets £22, contact www.seetickets.com/event/skindred-one-hell-of-a-night-halloween-party/the-avenue/1141066 Photo by Ashley Maile