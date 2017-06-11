VIDEO: Heidi Talbot and John McCusker to play in Matlock

Top folk artists Heidi Talbot and her husband John McCusker will be performing in Derbyshire.

The concert is on Saturday, June 17, at The County Lounge, Derbyshire County Offices, Matlock.

Heidi, who will be performing with her band, has attracted critical acclaim for her album In Love and Light.

She came to prominence as lead singer with the Irish-American super group Cherish the Ladies. The Irish-born star now lives in Scotland and has developed a style which switches easily between Celtic and Americana.

Celebrated fiddler John McCusker formed his first band, Parcel O’Rogues at 15, and later joined top Scottish folk act the Battlefield Band. In celebration of his 25th anniversary as a professional musician, John McCusker released Hello, Goodbye in early 2016.

John has been a member of Mark Knopfler’s band since 2008, playing arenas around the world including a double bill with Bob Dylan at The Hollywood Bowl and 21 nights at The Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets £16.50. To book, visit www.peakconcerts.co.uk