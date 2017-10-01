VIDEO: Famed storyteller shares African adventures

Matlock Storytelling Cafe is inviting people to listen to exciting and colourful adventures in Africa and Sierra Leone.

Usifu Jalloh, otherwise known as The Cowfoot Prince, has grown an international following as a vibrant and talented storyteller.

He has taken his stories to Argentina, Mexico, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Nigeria, India, Bahrain, Germany, Jordan, France, Italy,

Spain, Peru, Colombia, as well as to the airwaves of Radio 4 and the World Service,

Here’s your chance to catch an amazing flight of stories when Usifu brings his Cowfoot Chronicles to the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on October 6.

Tickets are £7 and the session starts at 7.30pm.

Soup, hot drinks and cakes will be available and you can bring your own booze.