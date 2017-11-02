VIDEO: E4's Tattoo Fixers looking for people to take part in new series

Do you have a terrible tattoo you'd love to get covered up?

Reality TV series Tattoo Fixers is back for a fifth series and the team are looking for the country's most shocking, outrageous and embarrassing tattoos that need fixing.

Can the Tattoo Fixers team help you?

Participants will get the chance to have a regrettable tattoo covered up by one of the UK’s top team of ink artists.

So far the show has seen misspelt phrases, ex’s names and even soap star lookalikes cropping up in in the pop up parlour in East London. Last series even saw one woman ask for TV host Noel Edmunds to be tattooed on her leg.

Producers also want to hear from people planning on getting a new tattoo who have fun or interesting reasons behind wanting one.

Anyone who is interested in taking part in the show should apply online at http://www.studiolambert.com/take-part-tattoo-fixers.html