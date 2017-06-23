VIDEO: Buxton Fringe offers 68 shows

This year’s Buxton Fringe features acclaimed new talent from the worlds of comedy, theatre and music in 68 different shows.

Creating the mirth will be Josh Pugh (English Comedian of the Year), Twonkey (Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality 2016) and Harriet Braine (Funny Woman of the Year winner 2016). They are joined by Alfie Moore (star of Radio 4’s A Fair Cop) and Harriet Kemsley (from Jo Brand’s sitcom Damned). Theatrical highlights include Scotsman Fringe First-winning Labels, a look at immigration and the global refugee crisis, and Edison, a play about American writer Joshua Logan Walker. In the world of music, the Ricardo Alverez Quartet, led by Chilean saxophonist Ricardo, will play gypsy jazz, funk and modern jazz. Acoustic band MUHA, pictured, perform Slavonic-rooted music in Russian, Ukrainian, Hindu and Punjab. The majority of the shows will be staged upstairs in The Clubhouse.

Buxton Fringe runs from July 5 to 23. For more information, visit: www.underthefringe.com