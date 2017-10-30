TV’s drag race winner in musical comedy

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon stars in a bawdy, rowdy stage comedy alongside composer and musician Major Scales.

The show, which is entitled The Vaudevillians, is vintage cabaret with a twist of drag, The show calls at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on November 4.

Throughout the 1920s Kitty Witless and Dr Dan Von Dandy toured the United States as The Vaudevillians, wowing audiences with their edgy, original music. One day, while touring through Antarctica, they were victims of a devastating avalanche and were buried under two tons of sleet and snow - instantly freezing them alive. But thanks to global warming, they recently thawed out only to discover that pop artists had stolen their music and passed it off as their own. Now, at long last, they are taking to the stage to reclaim their songs, performing their music as originally composed.

Favourite of worldwide hit TV phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jinkx Monsoon is the sassy alter ego of Portland born Jerick Hoffer. Having toured worldwide, Jinkx has performed two sell out, extended runs at London’s Soho Theatre with off Broadway US spectacle The Vaudevillians.

Major Scales is the evil twin of Richard Andriessen, a musician, writer and performer based in Seattle. He has written everything from award-winning New York shows on the east coast to music for amateur adult films on the west.

Tickets for the performance in Buxton cost £16.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk