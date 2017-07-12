TV’s Coast presenter looks at change in landscape

Nicholas Crane gave an overview of changes in our landscape since 9700BC in a way which was clear and fascinating.

His key points were illustrated with excellent slides and videos. He took us through changes in climate and geology and the lives of the people who lived here once the land was warm enough to be habitable.

Nicholas outlined changes in vegetation, food supply and building, before and after the invasion of those “psychopathic builders”, the Romans. The human impact on the landscape was particularly interesting especially the felling of trees and the draining of wetlands.

He ended with industrialisation and the growth of cities, canals and railways.

This talk, entitled The Making of the Birtish Landscape, whetted our appetite to learn more and after the talk at Buxton Opera House there was a long queue of people wanting to buy his book.