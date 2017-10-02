TV’s bushcraft ace shares his wild tales

Bushcraft expert Ray Mears will share tales of his wilderness travels and survival techniques in a talk at Buxton Opera House.

Ray who has a new 7-part ITV series this autumn – Australian Wilderness with Ray Mears - will include tales of his most recent travels in Australia, trekking through mountains and deserts, rainforests and oceans to encounter the weird and wonderful animals that have adapted to survive and thrive. He will also take the opportunity to talk extensively about fire, what it means to humanity and the essential role it plays in our survival.

He is legendary for not only his love of the wilderness, but surviving a helicopter crash while filming his first TV show in the early 90s and also helping Northumbria police track down one of the UK’s most notorious criminals in 2010.

Ray’s fascination with undisturbed areas of the planet has shaped his life and established him as a leading voice in his field. Previous various television series Tracks, World of Survival, Trips, Money Can’t Buy with Ewan McGregor, The Real Heroes of Telemark and more have catapulted him into the public eye and inspired generations across the planet from small children to grandparents. Ray’s down to earth approach, his obvious passion for his subject and the empathy and respect he shows for the natural world and its inhabitants have established him as a force for good.

Born to Go Wild takes place on Monday, October 16, at 7.30PM. Tickets are priced at £26.50 or £20 (child). Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk