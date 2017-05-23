Tuck in to final course of Leeds Indie Food Festival

There is still time to tuck into this year's Leeds Indie Food Festival with free and ticket only events still on the menu.

But hurry. We're approaching the final weekend.

Leeds Indie Food Festival is the county’s biggest food event - offering fine dining, coffee shops, cocktails, street food and special events, thronged by independents, showcasing the best the region has to offer.

Last year’s event attracted more than 20,000 people.

There is still time to take a bite out of this year's closing weekend - including the following availability - with full details at leedsindiefood.co.uk.

Wed, May 24: Meet The Distiller at Tapped, 6pm to 7pm; 7pm to 8pm; 8pm-9pm. An informal chat with Forest Gin - CLICK HERE.

Thu, May 25: Leeds Soup at Dock 29, 6pm to 10pm. Minimum £10 donation, try and vote for favourite soups. The winner takes the pot - CLICK HERE.

Fri, May 26: #LeedsBIgLunch at Victoria Gardens, noon to 2pm. Street party with games, fancy dress, good conversation and food on a Pay As You Feel basis - CLICK HERE.

Sat, May 27: #FindtheForest at a secret countryside location 10-mins from the city centre, 7pm to 11pm. Seasonal family feasting incorporating ingredients grown all around you. Tickets, including a welcome drink, £35 - CLICK HERE.

Sat, May 27: Leeds Feast at Water Lane Boathouse, on Canal Wharf, 10am to 11pm. Free entry, This year’s closing street food extravaganza with some of the nation’s best street food traders, DJs, live music, outdoor bars and kids stuff to welcome in Leeds Indie Food’s final weekend - CLICK HERE.

Sun, May 28: Meet The Merchants Wine Fair at Leeds Corn Exchange, noon to 4pm. Taste as much wine as you want from the region’s finest independent traders. Merchants will talk you through there offering, helping you find your new favourite bottle. Tickets £20 - CLICK HERE.