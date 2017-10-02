Try clog dancing or Scottish country dancing for free

Chesterfield Garland Dancers and Chesterfield Caledonian Scottish Dancers are inviting people to a free dance taster night.

Have a go at clog and/or Scottish country dance at the Methodist Church, Derby Road, Chesterfield, on October 10, at 7.30pm.

There will be folk musicians, dance demonstrations, a cakes stall and refreshments.

Any donations will be given to Ashgate Hospice.

Chesterfield Garland Dancers specialise in north-west clog and uphold a tradition which is more than a century old. The dancers mett regularly on Tuesdays at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church hall on Jawbones Hill.

Chesterfield Caledonian Scottish Dancers are affiliated to the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society. The group meeets every Wednesday at 7.45pm at the Methodist Church hall.

For more details, call Katrina on 07545 774592 or Lucy on 07891 429690, email: katrina_morrow@hotmail.com or visit the groups on Facebook under Chesterfield Garland Dancers, Musicians and Groupees or Chesterfield Caledonian Dance Class -Scottish Dancing.