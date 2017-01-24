Treat your family to Cinderella panto fun

Families will have a ball at one of the most popular pantomimes in Derbyshire.

Expect larger than life characters, loads of laughs and a big dose of slapstick in Cinderella which opens at Youlgrave Village Hall on Wednesday, January 25.

There will be plenty of heroes to cheer and baddies to boo in this production which includes modern music, beautiful costumes and stunning dance moves.

Be charmed by the classic rags to riches fairytale of downtrodden Cinders, forced to serve her jealous stepsisters and wicked stepmother. She’s off to the ball but needs the Fairy Godmother to work her magic before she can find true love in the arms of a charming prince.

The show runs for ten performances from January 25 to 28 and February 1 to 4.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £4 for children under 16 years of age. Group bookings will be eligible for one free ticket with every ten purchased. Contact the box office by calling 01629 828 215 or book online at www.yvh.org.uk