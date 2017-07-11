Town’s artists put work on show

A popular event in the Buxton Fringe, the Burbage Art Festival will include a variety of work from watercolours to oils and collages to textiles. The free exhibition at Burbage Institute, Buxton, on July 15, will include a children’s quiz and refreshments.

Organiser Rachel Slaney said: “We have found in the past that people have sometimes turned up in the afternoon just as we were closing so we are hoping that by opening from 11am to 4pm we will be giving people the extra time they need.”

The bumper show forms part of the popular Buxton Art Trail, back this year with art in homes and studios across the town.

Burbage Art Group’s artists are increasingly enjoying wider recognition with Laura Critchlow being exhibited at the Mall Galleries in London and appointed Associate Royal Miniature Society member for her beautiful fruit studies.

The group eets weekly during school term times on Wednesday nights at Burbage Institute in Buxton and has both male and female members with ages currently ranging from 22 to 80 plus. It also sponsors young artists from Buxton Community School, usually featuring their exciting work at the exhibition.

RAnyone wanting further information about the exhibition or pay-as-you-go classes should contact Rachel Slaney on 01538 266220.