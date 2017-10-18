Tom Gates’ author leads children’s doodle session

Children can join award-winning author Liz Pichon at a monster drawing event based on her Tom Gates series of children’s books. Tom Gates has been a big hit for Liz with the books selling more than three million copies in the UK. She will present Tom Gates’ Brilliant Bands and Doodles Live Tour at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on October 24, at 1pm.

Bring a pencil and paper, learn to doodle just like Tom and heard DUDE3, Tom’s favourite band in the whole world play excellent tunes. There will be stories and music and a chance to meet Liz and the band after the show. Tickets £18.50 or £66 (family, two adults and two children). To book, call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk