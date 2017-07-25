Toast to Chesterfield’s new food and drink festival

Sample food from across Derbyshire at the new Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival in Queen’s Park this weekend.
The event will include chef demonstrations, entertainment including live music, children’s activities and dance displays.
Running from 11am until 7pm on Saturday and Sunday, the festival will offer theme based bars specialising in real ale, gin and prosecco.
For more details, visit www.edgeevents.co
