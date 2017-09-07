Theatre friends pay tribute to actor

Theatre patrons, friends and colleagues will honour the life and work of the late actor/director Adrian Lloyd-James who died earlier this year.

An informal gathering will be held at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on Sunday, September 17, from 6pm.

Everyone is invited to bring photographs, posters and their reminiscences.

Adrian played a pivotal role in around 250 plays at the Pomegranate. He first came to Chesterfield with the Colin McIntyre repertory company in 1983.

Karen Henson and Adrian, who are pictured, formed Tabs Productions nearly a decade later and were spending nine months a year rehearsing or playing in Chesterfield so moved to the area in 1992.