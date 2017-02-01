Youth theatre group hits stage in Mansfield

Mansfield Palace Senior Youth Theatre is performing When Frankenstein Came To Matlock on February 8-9.

This modern take on a classic story was originally commissioned by the Palace when Kevin Fegan, a local professional playwright, was writer in residence in 2007/08.

Kevin has continued a long relationship with the Palace, working on helping to develop local writers through the Palace’s Write Track programme.

This fun take on the Frankenstein tale was first presented in 2008 and has many fond memories for those who participated in and saw it.

Christopher Neil, education manager at the Palace, said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to bring the play to life once again with this brand new production which includes a new musical score by Ian Carter.”

Ian Carter has had an association with the Palace Theatre since 2012 when he was composer and musical director for the newly commissioned work Not Much Matches Mansfield also written by Kevin Fegan.

Since then he has worked on a number of productions including creating new scores for the Community Theatre production Twelfth Night last year as well as this production.

Local playwright Kevin Fegan said: “I remember writing in my notebook the words, When Frankenstein Came To Matlock, and thinking there’s a play in that title. I wanted to look again at the themes in Mary Shelley’s famous novel and consider, in an entertaining way, how they are still relevant today in the pioneering world of genetic engineering.”

On page 134 of Mary Shelley’s famous novel, Dr Frankenstein describes how he and his wife came to rest in Matlock on their way to the Orkneys where the Doctor has promised to create a bride for the Monster, who pursues them. This play version adds a great twist to the scene in 1818, and then shifts to the modern day where we meet the descendants of the Monster. In 2018, Percy, a descendant of Frankenstein, runs a motorcycle shop in Matlock. But what happens when Percy teams up with dodgy genetic surgeon, Godwin? Will he be able to get body parts as easily as bike parts?

The performances on February 8-9 are at 7pm. Tickets are priced £6.50 all seats (no booking fee) and the production is suitable for ages 12 years and over.

To book tickets, call the box office on 01623 633133 or book online and select your own seats by visiting www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call in to the box office on Leeming Street.