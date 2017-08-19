What’s coming up at Derby Theatre studio

Drama, music and children’s shows offer entertainment to suit all the family in the new season at Derby Theatre studio. A magical, musical space adventure kicks off the fun. The show 3, 2, 1 Blast Off gives young chldren the opportunity to moonwalk, meet friendly aliens and help Geoffrey Jumper and Mandy get home in time for tea. Catch the production on September 1 and 2. Tales of Birbal (October 14) focuses on the enchanting world of the Moghul King Akbar, his witty advisor Birbal and travelling storytellers. Humour, puppetry and music combine in this show. Children are also the focus of the season’s final offering, The Gingerbread Man, which is running in the Studio from December 5 to 31. During the intervening months, there is plenty to entertain older viewers. The drama Hymns (September 8 and 9) focuses on four men who reunite to mourn the loss of a close friend but time and events have had a corrosive effect on this once tight-knit bunch. High-energy physical theatre, acapella singing and humour combine in Freeman (October 6). Rich storytelling features in Tell Me Anything (November 3) about a boy trying to be a man and his girl who has an eating disorder.

Details: www.derbytheatre.co.uk Photo of Tell Me Anything by Alex Brenner