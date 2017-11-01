VIDEO: Flashdance hotfoots it to Derbyshire

Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton and A1 pop band heart-throb Ben Adams team up in Flashdance the musical which will tour to Derbyshire.

Joanne said: “I am having the best time ever on this tour. We have so much fun on stage and off, and I really am dancing like I’ve never danced before.”

Her success in Strictly Come Dancing last year made Joanne a natural for the stage role of Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer. Alex dreams of going to a prestigious dance academy but when romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

Flashdance will be performed at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, from November 8 to 11.

Tickets are priced from £26.50. To book, call 01246 345222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk