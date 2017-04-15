Time-hopping fun in play at Guildhall Theatre

In Tents and Purposes, starring Alys Metcalf and Roxy Dunn, will be visiting the Derby LIVE’s Guildhall Theatre on Thursday, May 4.

Ten years. Two friends. One fortune-teller - In Tents and Purposes enjoyed a five-star sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Join Roxy Dunn (C4’s Babylon, BBC Three’s Top Coppers) and Alys Metcalf (Olivier Award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong) as they compete with their egos to tell a comic, time-hopping story exploring whether our lives are predetermined or shaped by our choices.

Theatregoers can also stay on for an informal post show Q&A with the performers in the Guildhall Bar, where you can ask any questions that you have about the performance, or the creative processes involved.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and is suitable for ages 14 and over. Tickets are priced at £12.25, concessions are available and can be purchased on 01332 255800 or online at www.derbylive.co.uk