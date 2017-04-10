Three Half Pints offer family fun at Guildhall Theatre

Three Half Pints will perform their latest live show Bad Guys at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Wednesday, April 19.

Recommended for 5-11 year-olds, come and see CBeebies’ newest stars and Comedy Club 4 Kids veterans, the Three Half Pints.

Derek, Ernie & Dick are really bored of being good. It’s just GOT to be more fun being a baddie. But being an evil scientist, pirate or cowboy is trickier than they thought. Can the bumbling brothers learn how to stay out of jail and be real Bad Guys?

The Three Half Pints are Robin Hatcher (Ernie), Richard Franklin (Dick) and Callum Donnelly (Derek). They met at University in 2010 where they bonded over a shared love of slapstick comedy. Their work is unique on the children’s theatre circuit and they are supported by the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury.

Their slapstick comedy and sketch writing skills lead to them being cast last year as green-faced aliens, the Odd Bods, in CBeebies’ new show Spot Bots. They’ve also been seen recently in the highly popular Justin’s House.

For details of the Derby visit, go to www.derbylive.co.uk or call the box office on 01332 255800.