The Pantaloons send up Pride and Prejudice

This year marks the 200th anniversary of famous author Jane Austen’s death and Pantaloons Theatre Company is presenting a comic adaptation of Austen’s literary masterpiece.

The company brings Pride and Prejudice to the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on April 19. It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s witty and romantic masterpiece is one of the best-loved stories of all time, dealing with the most important questions in life…

Will Mrs Bennett manage to offload her daughters in record time? Will Lizzy and Darcy actually get together? Will creepy Mr Collins just go away?

The Pantaloons are known for their anarchic retellings of classic works of literature having previously put a hilarious spin on Bleak House, Sherlock Holmes, The Canterbury Tales, Grimm Fairy Tales and many of Shakespeare’s plays.

Pride and Prejudice starts at 7.30pm in Chesterfield.

Tickets £17, £16 (concessions), £14 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk