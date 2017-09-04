Stars will shine in Pomegranate panto

Make sure you get your tickets for this year’s star-packed pantomime production at The Pomegranate in Chesterfield.

Anthony Sahota from BBC’s Let It Shine is to star alongside Dancing on Ice champion Sam Attwater and the lead singer of multi-platinum selling group Liberty X, Kelli Young (pictured), in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan this Christmas.

Singing star Anthony Sahota is set to tread the boards as Peter Pan in the swashbuckling family favourite pantomime.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan opens on Saturday, December 2, and plays until Tuesday, January 2. Tickets are available now from the box office on 01246 345 222 and online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Photo credit: Darren Bell