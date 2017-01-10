Spring treats at Derby Theatre Studio

There will be plenty of intriguing and entertaining shows and performances over the next three months in the spring season at Derby Theatre’s Studio.

Highlights for the spring include: Wonder Woman by NotNow Collective, a probe into 21st century parenthood and the balancing act between babies and our own ambitions; I Used To Hear Footsteps by Jack Brittain, a creepy and heartfelt spook show about a man who attempts to piece together the ghost story of his childhood home.

There is also Debris by Louise White, a show to raise awareness and challenging attitudes towards depression; Night Light by Mandala Theatre Company, a piece about two teenage refugees seeking asylum in the UK fearing

deportation; Focus Group by TOOT by Ovalhouse a comedy with a dark heart, exploring the absurdity and of modern life and consumer culture with humanity and humour.

In adddition, you can see The Misfit Analysis, a multi award-winning show featuring Kian who has autism – he likes to spin tin openers and he’s taught all the actors in The Curious Incident in the Night Time how to be autistic, they’re very good at it!; Workshy by Katy Baird, a personal story of the ups and downs of what it means to serve you – the great British public; and When The Eye Has Gone, an evening full of reminiscence and gallows humour about the former England cricketer Colin “Ollie” Milburn (pictured).

Call the box office for ticket details about forthcoming shows on 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk