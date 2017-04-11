Spring and summer fun for all the family at Derby Theatre

There will be plenty of family shows, events and a festival for young people at Derby Theatre this spring and summer.

Over the next few months, Derby Theatre will present a fantastic and fabulous array of family shows and events, suitable for all ages. There will be four great Youth Theatre productions and will play regional host to a brilliant nationally recognised festival for young people aged 11 and over.

Babe - The Sheep-Pig at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre. March 7-11.

Family theatre and fun for the spring includes: Mr Bloom’s Nursery on Thursday, April 13, from the popular children’s TV show, a fun and inspiring show with strong educational values suitable for ages three and over; Northern Ballet

with Goldilocks and the Three Bears on Tuesday, April 18, a perfect opportunity for little ones to experience and enjoy live ballet, music and theatre for the first time; Morgan & West’s Magic Show for Kids and Childish Grown-

ups on Saturday, April 22, a mind-boggling, jaw-dropping show with lots of magic and mayhem for ages 5 to 105; Dinosaur World on May 13-14, a brand new dino-mite adventure and interactive show for all the family, suitable for ages three and over; and Super Sunday on May 26-27, an award-winning company of Finnish circus artists present a thrilling concoction of physical skill and feats of daring, a funny, brave and irreverent show that is so exciting you cannot look away for a second, suitable for ages 12 and over.

From April 24-29, Derby Theatre will host the East Midlands’ National Theatre Connections Festival, a fantastic festival for young people aged 11 and over, which includes new writing, performance, workshops in lighting design, singing, stage combat, meet the actor and social media, plus a workshop by award-winning Frantic Assembly relating to the phenomenally popular production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, plus much more.

National Theatre Connections Festival is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get involved and immerse themselves in theatre, connect with Theatre staff, leading creative professionals, performers and workshop leaders; see great work, make new friends...and have lots of fun.

Over the summer period, young audiences and families can look forward to: One Little Word on June 3 by M6 Theatre Company, a beautiful and gentle story of friendship, power struggles and the rich world of creative play for ages three-plus; A Tale to Tell, an enchanting journey into storytelling and shadow play for ages seven and over, and Babe, The Sheep-Pig on June 29-July 1, a heart-warming tale of friendship which sees this classic novel, which inspired the Oscar-winning film, adapted for the stage in this enchanting family favourite, perfect for ages five and over and their families and friends.

For audiences wanting to see some really great young talent from the region this spring and summer, and to support the next generation of actors, the Derby Theatre Youth Theatre groups will present four great plays – Daffodil Scissors by Philip Ridley, Stay Brave Bryony Gravy by Carl Grose and Dark Age by Richard Hurford, all presented by our younger groups on April 12-13, and The Blue Road, an inspiring new project which premieres this brand new play written by exciting, up-and-coming playwright, Laura Lomas in four venues across the UK, and presented by our older Youth Theatre group.

And looking even further beyond to Christmas, bookings are now open for our big festive production, Peter Pan, an exhilarating and enchanting show suitable for the whole family, on from Saturday, December 2, until Saturday, January 6.

For more information and ticket prices for all upcoming family shows, festivals and events, call our 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk