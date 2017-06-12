Shappi Khorsandi at Derby Book Festival

Comedian and best-selling author Shappi Khorsandi will be entertaining audiences with her whip-crack jokes and effortless humour as part of Derby Book Festival.

She will be bringing her latest show, Oh My Country! From Morris Dancing to Morrissey, to the city’s Guildhall Theatre on Saturday, June 17.

Shappi is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her arrival in Britain by reclaiming patriotism and sending a love letter to her adopted land.

Star of Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Q.I., she handles every subject with a razor sharp wit, softened only by her deliciously mischievous delivery and endless charm.

Shappi is the author of A Beginners Guide to Acting English and Nina is Not OK,

Oh My Country! will be performed on June 17 at 8pm and is suitable for ages 16+.

For tickets, call on 01332 255800 or visit: www.derbylive.co.uk.