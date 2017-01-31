Set sail for laughter at Belper venue

The first Ship Of Fools comedy show of the year at Number 28 in Belper is coming up on Saturday, February 4.

Headlining is the Hannah Silvester, the Brummie comic with insightful observations and great songs.

In support will be the brilliant comedy character Frank Astaire, a ‘legendary’ club comic from the 1970s with his hilarious take on life from an un-PC perspective, plus Jack Campbell, English Comedian of the Year 2014.

shortlisted for the BBC Radio New Comedy Award Finals, and your regular compere Alan Seaman.

Number 28 is based at the Market Place, Belper, and the show starts at 8pm.

Admission is £7. Book via shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371.